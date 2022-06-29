LEWISBURG — Danville plated five runs in the sixth inning to break open a two-run game in a 9-3 victory over Lewisburg in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Connor Geise broke the game open with a two-run double in the sixth for Danville. Jacob Cambria added a sacrifice fly. A run scored on an error, and Gavin Hovenstine doubled home another run for Danville.
Lane Berkey allowed just three hits for Danville in picking up the victory, striking out six and walking four.
Derek Asche scored two runs out of the leadoff spot for Lewisburg (3-7).
Danville 9, Lewisburg 3
Danville;030;015;0 — 9-10-2
Lewisburg;101;001;0 — 3-6-3
Lance Berkey, Jonas Bettleyon (6), Karson Burns (7) and Gabe Benjamin. Shea Girton, Kadyn Magyar (6) and Magyar, Derek Asche (6).
WP: Berkey: LP: Girton.
Danville: Trevor McDonald, 1-for-4, run; Daniel Knight, 2-for-4, 3 runs; Gavin Hovenstine, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Joey Delbo, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Bettleyon 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Conner Geise, 1-for-1, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Lewisburg: Asche, 2-for-2, 2 runs; Girton, 2-for-2, run.