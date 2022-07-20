HUGHESTOWN — Danville left a distinct impression on the best of the Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball League in five days of commuting to Luzerne County for the Region 5 Tournament.
It was clearly a team that would not go down without a fight.
Danville came up with one last rally Tuesday, scoring the game’s final six runs before falling to host Greater Pittston, 9-8, in the championship game.
Facing three straight must-win games, Danville extended its season twice — pushing past a run from Plains/Wilkes-Barre in the top of the first inning of Sunday’s pool game, then rallying from four runs down to produce a walk-off win over undefeated Wyoming Valley champion Swoyersville in Monday's semifinals.
Against tournament host and Wyoming Valley runner-up Greater Pittston in the final, Danville fell behind 6-1 after one inning and 9-2 going into the fifth.
Danville scored six times in the last three innings and put six other runners on base, five of them reaching scoring position.
“It was great to play this far in,” Danville manager Jim Burns said. “Guys just never gave up. We gave ourselves chances at the end the whole time.”
With the bases loaded and two out in the top of the seventh, Matt Masala bounced a ball toward the middle with the chance to bring in the tying and go-ahead runs. Relief pitcher Evan Melberger jumped to get his glove on the ball. Melberger deflected it toward shortstop Max Paczewski, who completed a 1-6-3 groundout, just ahead of Masala’s dive, ending the game.
“At first, I thought Evan actually had it, but you never know with turf,” first-year Greater Pittston manager Steve Homza said. “I’m glad he was able to slow it down enough for Max to make a play.”
Leadoff hitter Jake Cambria got on base in the last three innings as Danville kept rallying. He reached in his last eight plate appearances of the tournament, five straight singles — three of them, including the game-winner, against Swoyersville — then three straight walks.
Cambria scored in the fifth and sixth innings, then drew the walk that loaded the bases again in the seventh with two out.
Daniel Knight drove in four runs in the loss. He had an RBI single for the game’s first run in the top of the first, had a sacrifice fly for the first run of the comeback in the three-run fifth, then tripled to the center-field fence to score two runs in the sixth.
“There’s a bunch of fighters here,” Burns said. “We did a lot of great things this year.”
Gatlin Hovenstine followed Knight’s sacrifice fly by greeting reliever Adam Felinski with a two-run single on his first pitch in the fifth.
“They had a lot of heart,” Homza said. “Every single game they played in pool play, they came back from behind ... then they pulled the upset (Monday) to get here and almost upset us today.”
Greater Pittston reached the final by getting the last five outs Tuesday afternoon to complete a suspended game and defeat Carbondale/Lakeland, 11-5.
The hosts then scored six runs and had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the first. Danville’s Carl Price came in to get two popouts on two pitches.
“It allowed us to come back in the game a little bit, stick to our approach,” Burns said. “We don’t get nervous. We just try to make the right plays that we need to make.
“Guys just stay within themselves, which is great.”
Price’s pitching helped keep the game from getting out of reach, but Greater Pittston still added to its lead over the next three innings.
Greater Pittston advances to the eight-team state tournament, which opens Saturday in Boyertown and continues through July 27.
Against Swoyersville, Danville had to adjust late in the game after Burns and pitcher Conner Geise were ejected.
When Danville was forced into those two moves by a series of ejections late in the sixth inning Monday, Cambria never stopped leading the offense.
Cambria’s bloop single down the right-field line in the bottom of the seventh inning completed Danville’s comeback from a four-run deficit to a 10-9 victory.
Geise was ejected from the dugout, Burns from his spot in the third base coach’s box, and a Danville fan from his seat behind home plate during the bottom of the sixth inning with the game tied, 9-9.
Colin Miller, a player/coach, was the only one left to lead the team through the finish against an unbeaten, championship opponent.
Price walked the first batter he faced and watched him reach second base on a steal before getting three straight popouts. The last out came when second baseman Joey Delbo collided with first baseman Lane Berkey, jarring the ball loose, but Delbo reached out with his bare hand as he was falling and made the catch.
Danville went to the bottom of the seventh in need of one run to pull off the upset of the Wyoming Valley League champions.
Berkey walked on four pitches, and Price bunted. Swoyersville tried to get the lead runner but threw wildly, putting two on with none out.
“I just figured small ball-it-up,” Miller said. “I told John, our second batter, 'If Lane gets on, bunt three times.' Just get one down; move the runner.”
Miller decided against another bunt with the win within reach.
“I knew Jake was swinging a hot bat and had been one of our best hitters all season,” Miller said. “I had considered bunting — getting the runners to second and third with one out and our two and three hitters coming up — but I trusted him.
“He’s been going the opposite way. He can protect with two out, and I trusted his bat.”
That trust paid off.
With the Swoyersville outfield playing extremely deep, Cambria’s soft fly down the line fell into the perfect spot for Berkey to race home just in time to slide in head-first ahead of the tag.
“I wasn’t thinking poke it to right,” Cambria said. “I was thinking just find a hole, but I did realize they were playing deep.”
Cambria drove in runs in each of his last four plate appearances, with a groundout and three straight RBI singles.
“I was just trying to put the bat on the ball and, at the very least, with no outs, move the guys,” Cambria said. “It just shows what you can do when you put the barrel on the ball and see what happens.
“It wasn’t a very pretty hit, but it got down and did the job.”
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
PENNSYLVANIA REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
At Pittston Primary Center, Hughestown
Championship
Greater Pittston 9, Danville 8
Danville;110;032;1 — 8-9-3
Greater Pittston;601;200;x — 9-11-1
Jake Cambria, Carl Price (1), Joey Delbo (6) and Gabe Benjamin. Lawall, Felinski (5), Melberger (7) and Connors.
WP: Lawall. LP: Cambria. S: Melberger.
Danville: Cambria 2-for-2, 3 runs; Daniel Knight 2-for-3, triple, 4 RBIs; Gatlin Hovenstine 2 RBIs.
Greater Pittston: Elmes 3-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Melberger 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Skutack 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Supey 2 RBIs.
SEMIFINAL
Danville 10, Swoyersville 9
Swoyersville;132;102;0 — 9-11-3
Danville;120;150;1 — 10-9-2
M. Sgarlat, J. Stevens (4), A. Bayo (5), Michak (7) and Flanley. Gatlin Hovenstine, Connor Geise (4), John Price (7) and Gabe Benjamin.
WP: Price. LP: A. Bayo.
Swoyersville: H. Sgarlat 2-for-5, triple, run, 3 RBIs; M. Sgarlat 2-for-4, triple, run, RBI; R. Stevens 3 runs.
Danville: Jake Cambria 3-for-5, 4 RBIs; Matt Masala 2-for-4, run; Benjamin 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Lane Berkey 3 runs, RBI.
GROUP PLAY
Danville 6, Plains/Wilkes-Barre 2
Plains/Wilkes-Barre;100;000;1 — 2-8-5
Danville;222;000;x — 6-4-1
Bottger and C. Maciejewski. Daniel Knight, Gatlin Hovenstine (6) and Gabe Benjamin.
WP: Knight. LP: Bottger.
Plains/Wilkes-Barre: Morgan 2-for-4, run; Krugal 2-for-3, double, RBI.
Danville: Carl Price 2-for-2, sacrifice fly, run, RBI; Benjamin run, RBI.
DANVILLE 3, GREEN RIDGE 2
Green Ridge 000;200;0 — 2-7-0
Danville 000; 020;1 — 3-5-0
Kennedy and Reed. Masala and Benjamin.
WP – Masala; LP – Kennedy.
Green Ridge: Gamozych 2 hits, run; Kennedy 2 hits.
Danville: Hovenstine 2 hits, 2 runs; Bettlelyon game-winning single
GREATER PITTSTON 6, DANVILLE 5
Greater Pittston;213;000;0 — 6-11-3
Danville;020;030;0 — 5-5-0
Hunter Lawall, Ethan Elmes (6), Evan Melberger (7) and Sean Connors. Lane Berkey, Carl Price (6) and Gabriel Benjamin.
WP: Lawall; LP: Berkey.
Greater Pittston: Lawall 3-for-4, 2 runs, triple; Elmes 3-for-4, run, triple; Devin Markert 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, double, sacrifice fly.
Danville: Joseph Delbo, 0-for-2, 2 walks, run, RBI, stolen base; Jacob Cambria 1-for-3, walk, run; Benjamin 1-for-3, double, RBI.