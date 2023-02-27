The Daily Item
Danville’s girls swim team seeks its fifth consecutive District 4 team title when the two-day championships are held Wednesday and Thursday at Williamsport High School.
Lewisburg and Danville dominate the seeds on the girls’ side with nine of 11 top seeds. On the boys’ side, six different schools have top seeds.
Danville’s girls are seeded first in all three relays and in three individuals events, two by state medalist Brenna Ross and one by Alivia Shen. Lewisburg state champion Kimberly Shannon is seeded first in two events.
Shannon, a three-time PIAA champion as a junior, is seeded nearly 13 seconds ahead of any other swimming in the 200 IM. She is 20 seconds ahead of anyone in the 500 free.
Shannon’s teammate Emma Gerlinski is the top seed in the 100 free, one of two swimmers with seed times under 57 seconds.
In the 200 free, Shen is seeded three seconds ahead of teammate Victoria Bartholomew. She is also seeded second to Jersey Shore’s Reese Charney in the back.
Ross is seeded first in the 50 free — nearly two seconds ahead of Charney and Gerlinski — and six seconds ahead of teammate Ingrid McElroy in the 100 breaststroke. Ross, a Delaware signee, was third at states in both events a year ago.
On the boys’ side, Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez and Danville’s Ryan Hause earned two top seeds.
Lewisburg returns three of four swimmers who won the District 4 title in the medley relay last year. The Green Dragons are seeded second behind Central Columbia.
Ordonez is the top seed in the 200 free — Shikellamy’s Trevor Reichner is third — and 100 free. Danville freshman Jimmy Zhang is second in the 100 free.
Hause is seeded first in the 200 IM and the 100 back. He was second in both events last year.
In the 50 free, Athens has the top two seeds with Mifflinburg freshman Malachi Moyer third. The top five seeds, including Mount Carmel’s Mason Fantini, enter districts within a half-second of each other.
In the 100 fly, two returning medalists are the top two seeds. Shikellamy’s Mason Cianflone is seeded first, just ahead of Lewisburg’s Mitchell Malusis. Malusis was second a year ago, just ahead of Cianflone. Milton junior Camden Weaver is second behind Central’s Ethan Robertson in the 100 breaststroke.
Half of the events are Wednesday with the second half on Thursday. Only district champions automatically qualify for the state meet March 15-18 at Bucknell. Others may qualify based on times.