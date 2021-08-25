Danville and Mifflinburg both had unexpectedly successful 2020 football seasons.
The Ironmen advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history, while Mifflinburg bounced back from an 0-2 start to make the district playoffs.
Now as both teams open the season tonight in Mifflinburg at 7 p.m., graduation losses for both squads seem to make it too much to expect a repeat of a season ago, but both teams have enough returning talent to make some noise this season.
“I told the kids we have the pieces. We have some talent back, and we have some inexperienced athletes,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “If we can get some cohesion on the offensive line, we certainly have a chance.”
Danville coach Mike Brennan said: “You don’t replace (the seniors we had last year), but we certainly have enough athletes, who have worked hard all summer, to have a good season.”
Danville faced off with the preseason top-ranked team in Class 3A the state, Mount Carmel, during last Saturday’s scrimmage.
It was the perfect test for a young Ironmen team looking to repeat as the District 4 Class 3A champion.
Brennan and his team took the opportunity to prove last season wasn’t a fluke.
“We played a very physical team on the road and held on our own,” Brennan said. “It’s a good sign.”
Brennan says you can’t take anything for granted because anything can happen in the first game of the season.
“My old athletic director — and a former boys basketball coach — at Mount Carmel, John McKay, always said how much he hated the first game of the season,” Brennan said. “You don’t really know anything about how your team will react to things. Will they align the right way? Will they be in the right positions? You just don’t know until you get into the game.”
Both teams in tonight’s opener will debut new quarterbacks. Junior Zach Gordon steps into the shoes of K.J. Riley under center for Danville. Riley is the school’s all-time leading passer, but Gordon is a good athlete who will have plenty of weapons to go around. All-state receiver Carson Persing returns, as does tailback Ty Stauffer. Sophomore Aaron Johnson, who started at tailback last year after Stauffer was injured, will move into a slot receiver role for the Ironmen.
“You have to start with the knowns (on that team),” Dressler said. “Carson is a playmaker; he can take a short pass, and turn into a big gain. The running back, Stauffer, looks bigger this season. Mason Raup has been a stud on defense for two years, and he’s getting a look at tight end. They have a lot of ballplayers.
“Coming off of the year they had last year, it’s a team with a lot of confidence.”
The new Mifflinburg quarterback is Troy Dressler, Jason’s son. The sophomore, who started at guard last season, is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and certainly looks the part.
“He can really spin the ball,” said Brennan, who watched Mifflinburg’s scrimmage with Bloomsburg on Saturday night. “He gets on top of the ball, and can get it down the field.”
The Wildcats also have some weapons for their new quarterback to use. Andrew Diehl returns at tailback, and when the junior has been healthy in his first two seasons, he’s added an explosive element to the Mifflinburg offense.
The running game for Mifflinburg might need some time to adjust. The offensive line is going through some shuffling. Mifflinburg lost Cade Dressler up front, while Troy Dressler moves to quarterback. Gabe Stetler and Emmanuel Ulrich, a state medalist in wrestling, are both entering their third years as starters. Josh Antonyuk also returns. Lucas Whitaker, who makes the move from tight end, and sophomore Kyler Troup (6-foot-6, 230-pounds) are the new starters.
“We have to be more in attack mode in our run game, more aggressive,” Jason Dressler said.
Jason Dressler also said that Mifflinburg made some big plays in the scrimmage, but that they left some points on the field as well.
“We just need to get better at making the plays. We have to get the ball where it needs to be, and when it does get to the right spot, we need to make the catches,” coach Dressler said. “That’s something that will come with experience.”