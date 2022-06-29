DANVILLE — There wasn’t much to do for the Danville players in last week’s District 4 All-Star football game at Ironmen Stadium other than to soak in their final high school football game on their home turf.
Jesse Davis, Colin Findura and Gabe Benjamin all played their final game at Danville, but it didn’t go quite as planned as the UMPC North All-Stars rolled to a 36-0 victory over the Geisinger South All-Stars.
It’s the first year the District 4 All-Star game was played at Danville, and the first time since 2019 that game had been played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The stadium really holds a lot of memories for me. It’s the place where I made something of myself for football,” said Findura, who never played football before his junior year when he moved to Danville, and will head to play at Lackawanna College. “I’ll always remember the last game I played on this field, and it really turned into an emotional event for me. We lost obviously, but I had a lot of fun.
“I took one last chance to watch the sun set over the field again.”
Davis, who had the only sack in the game for the South All-Stars added: “It was an honor to get asked, and an honor to play on this field again. I got one last sack; I wish it was on (Montoursville’s) Maddix (Dalena). We’ve played four times in the my career, and I would have like one last chance at him.”
The offensive numbers weren’t pretty for the South all-star team.
They didn’t score a point, and didn’t pick up a first down of the game until Mount Carmel quarterback Pedro Feliciano found Selinsgrove receiver Nate Aument for a 42-yard gain on the second play of the fourth quarter.
The game was scoreless for most of the first quarter until a muffed punt set up the North offense at the 3-yard line. Montoursville running back Rocco Pulizzi punched it on the next play. Dalena then found Muncy tight end Bailey Hadzinkolov for a two-point conversion after a poor snap.
Canton defensive lineman Caiden Williams then stepped in front of a swing pass intended for Julien Stellar at the 16, and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown, and in a span of five seconds the North had built a 15-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
Montgomery quarterback Logan Almeida hooked up with Loyalsock’s Naz Smith twice in three plays, one for 36 yards to the South 35, and the second for a 35-yard TD to open up a 22-0 lead with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
North Penn-Mansfield’s Cam Fabian scored from 1 yard out with 7:12 left in the first half, and Dalena scored on a quarterback sneak to cap a 12-play drive to open the second half to account for the rest of the scoring.
Midd-West’s Ethan Schlief might have been the busiest player in the game. The South punter averaged 44.7 yards on six punts in the game.
DISTRICT 4 ALL-STAR GAME
at Ironmen Stadium, Danville H.S.
UPMC NORTH ALL-STARS, 36,
GEISINGER SOUTH ALL-STARS 0
North 22 7 7 0—36
South 0 0 0 0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
N-Rocco Pulizzi 3 run (Bailey Hadzinkolov pass from Maddix Dalena)
N-Caiden Williams 16 interception return (Isaiah Fenner kick)
N-Naz Smith 35 pass from Logan Almeida (Fenner kick)
Second quarter
N-Cam Fabian 1 run (Fenner kick)
Third quarter
N-Dalena 1 run (Fenner kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
N S
First downs 14 2
Rushes-net yards 34-185 20-4
Passing yards 143 82
Passing 11-18-1 4-13-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yard 1-5 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North: Rocco Pulizzi (Montoursville), 9-60, TD; Cameron Fabian (North Penn-Mansfield) 11-32, TD; Logan Almeida (Montgomery), 4-32; Frankie Marrone (Williamsport), 2-25; Maddix Dalena (Montoursville), 4-23, TD; Naz Smith (Loyalsock), 1-6; Bailey Hadzinkolov (Muncy), 2-4; Isaiah Fenner (Montoursville), 1-3. South: Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 3-11; Thomas Davitt (Mount Carmel), 1-3; Julien Stellar (Mount Carmel), 5-3; Nathan Aument (Selinsgrove), 1-(-5); Pedro Feliciano (Mount Carmel), 10-(-8).
PASSING — North: Almeida, 2-4-0 for 71 yards, TD; Morrone 4-7-1 for 42 yards; Dalena, 5-7-0 for 30 yards. South: Feliciano, 4-13-1 for 82 yards.
RECEIVING — North: Smith, 4-81, TD; Jerval Week-Shuler (Loyalsock) 2-39; Cayden Hess (Jersey Shore), 3-24; Hadzinkolov, 1-3; Cooper Kitchen (Canton), 1-(-4). South: Aument, 1-42; Kaden Hoffman (Shikellamy), 1-25; Davitt 1-9; Parker Jones (Bloomsburg), 1-6.
Award winners
Ken Robbins North Offensive player of the game: Pulizzi; Ray Raffin North Defensive player of the game: Hadzinikolov; Jazz Diminick South offensive player of the game: Feliciano; Bill Scott South defensive player of the game: Aidan Herb (Line Mountain); Jack Young North Coach’s Award: Isaac Harris (Muncy), Kitchen; Max Shynder South Coaches’ Award: Aaron Rothermel (Selinsgrove), Mike Zsido (Southern Columbia).