DANVILLE — More than 500 Danville Primary School students, in grades K-2 were treated to a rock concert Friday morning, as part of the national Rock Your School Day.
Rock Your School Day is when teachers all over the world come together and celebrate education.
"This is our fourth year doing this," said Megan Geise, an adviser to the SPM Club (Students Preserving Mental Health) at the high school.
"We had to make accommodations the past two years because of COVID," she said. "The things we did were virtual. But we wanted to have an in-person event. This year it is great that we could get everyone back together."
Geise helped organize the daylong activities.
Members of the SPM Club were on hand as well, during the day to help with the kids' activities
"Teachers are rock stars. They do fun things every day, but this day we wanted to do something special, and surprise the students," Geise added.
The theme of the day was rock your mental health, Geise said. "We feel movement and activity is good for stress relief and anxiety."
The students knew before-hand that Friday was going to be something special.
"But they had no idea they'd be treated to a rock concert," said first-grade teacher Kristy Burns, who was looking forward to the upcoming schedule of events. "The kids are really excited about this fun day. Just seeing their faces has been a thrill for me."
Brought in to play was the five-piece rock band, Relic Hearts, from State College.
"We don't usually play this early in the morning," joked lead singer John Baker.
The day started with the concert, "to get everyone pumped up," Geise said.
The band delivered an energetic 40 minute set, which was loud and got the hundreds of students clapping and cheering.
"Many of these students might never in a lifetime go to a rock concert, so this is an opportunity for them," Geise said.
The entire school was decorated in a rock star theme. Teachers and students dressed the part, in colorful outfits.
The primary school and Liberty Valley Intermediate School students and teachers are participating.
Liberty Valley did their own, separate thing, Geise said.
After the concert, people in costume from a local dance company, Komotion, came on stage and demonstrated to staff and students a dance they called the cookie dance, said Komotion owner Hidi Horikoshi.
After practicing the cookie dance, there were more activities.
Because of the "Rock Your Mental Health" theme, every student painted a "kindness rock."
The SPM club members who were on hand visited primary school classrooms to "help the kids write positive messages on the rocks," Geise said.
Students then plan to make several rock gardens around the campus — at the primary school, and at the high school.