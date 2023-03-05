Amy Willoughby, Principal of the Danville Primary School, has been working in education for more than 15 years. She has held a variety of positions throughout her career but said she has had a constant goal in mind: to do more for families, communities and children.
A devout educator and community leader, Willoughby was chosen as one of the Daily Item’s 2023 Women We Admire.
Willoughby, a Penn State grad, said that she hadn’t always planned to work in education. “I was thinking I wanted to go into social work and help families,” she said. “I went to do an internship in California and worked with a special education teacher and I absolutely loved it. I came back, graduated and pursued my masters in special ed.”
After completing her master’s degree, Willoughby worked with the CSIU for 12 years as an Autism Support Teacher.
Dr. John Kurelja, Executive Director of the CSIU, said that he has heard great things about Willoughby and her work in the organization. “I’ve heard nothing but positive reviews of her as both a colleague and a teacher,” he said. “She was a problem solver and had a great work ethic.”
Willoughby said that she always wanted to return to her hometown, and when the opportunity opened at Danville, she couldn’t resist. “Leaving the CSIU was definitely bittersweet, but I always wanted to come back here,” she said.
The Danville Primary Principal of three years said that she got into administration to work more closely with teachers and families. “Their support affects everything involving our children,” Willoughby said. “It means a lot to me to be a person in leadership who can guide teachers and work alongside them to help children grow.”
Willoughby is also the Title IX coordinator for the Danville Area School District.
Also on the board of the Danville Area Community Center, Willoughby said that she enjoys giving back to a place that she remembers fondly from her own childhood. “I grew up going there so it’s wonderful to be a board member now,” she said.
Willoughby is also a board member of the Good Samaritan Mission. “They do really amazing things. They help families who are in need or anyone who is having a hard time financially,” she said. “They support the school district in amazing ways as well. They provide food for students in need through the Many Hands Helping Others program.”
Carin Wharton, Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Mission said that Willoughby is essential to the programs that the organization provides for the Danville School District. “Amy is our lifeline to the school district,” she said. “As I’ve gotten to know her, I’ve learned that she is very involved with the school and community. She does whatever she can.”
Though her schedule is already rather tightly packed, Willoughby said she would like to get even more involved in the future. “I think if I didn’t work in the school district, I would absolutely consider running for the school board,” she said. “In the future, I would love to get involved with different agencies in the community.”
Willoughby and her husband, both Danville grads, decided to return to and raise their family in their hometown because they loved growing up there. “We have four children in the Danville Area school district. They are in sports and keep us busy,” she said. “We also have dogs and chickens. We love being active and being outside.”
Thinking back, Willoughby said that she has always looked up to her mother. “I was always watching my mom. She was a working mom, always educating herself, always speaking to others and educating others. It helped lead me down this path,” she said. “But it certainly isn’t limited only to her.”
Throughout her years as a student, educator, administrator, mother, and more, Willoughby said that many women have helped guide her to where she is today. “When I first heard about this series, I started to think back about all the women in my life, even starting in third grade,” she said. “There are so many wonderful women who I have looked up to along the way.”
Anna is an aspiring journalist and Senior at Susquehanna University. She is an advocate for justice and allows this to guide her in all of her endeavors. In her free time, she is likely producing a podcast, reading a novel, lifting weights or cuddling her German Shepard, Harvey.