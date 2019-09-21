DANVILLE — The final score — a 49-12 homecoming victory for Danville over winless Milton — was expected by many, considering the records entering the game.
How Danville got to that final score was far from easy. The Ironmen were in a fistfight with the Black Panthers for 2 1/2 quarters Friday night at Ironmen Stadium.
Owen Keister scored two first-half touchdowns for Milton, and the Black Panther defense stymied the Ironmen early before Danville’s playmakers took over.
The Ironmen (4-1) scored three times in the final 7 1/2 minutes of the first half and three more times in the first six minutes of the third quarter to pull away.
“Halftime was a big heart check for us,” said Danville junior Ian Persing, who caught two TD passes from K.J. Riley and put the mercy rule into effect late in the third quarter with a pick-six. “Milton came out and hit us hard, and I think it caught a lot of our guys off guard. Milton played great.”
Despite his team dropping to 0-5, Milton coach Phil Davis saw improvement.
“That was the best first half of the year for us,” he said. “I made a critical mistake by not going for two, but our guys kept fighting. We had a couple of kids go down with injuries that limited what we could in the second half.”
Milton led 6-0 after one thanks to an 11-play, 75-yard drive late in the first quarter. Quarterback Ethan Rowe hit two big passes to keep the drive alone, and Keister plowed in from 4 yards out for the score.
“This was the lull we were talking to our guys all week about,” said Danville interim co-coach Brian Raup. “We had a small letdown and Milton took advantage of it.”
Raup also said junior quarterback K.J. Riley, coming off a near-perfect 16-for-18 performance a week ago, was a “little jumpy” at the start. Riley missed on four of his first five passes and worked his way back into the game with his feet.
Danville took its first lead when Joey Harris banged in from 8 yards out following a Milton fumble in its own territory. After a Milton three-and-out, Riley swept around the left side, and cut back inside before scooting down the home sideline for a 48-yard TD run to make it 14-6. Milton responded right away with Keister’s 88-yard kickoff return, but the Ironmen stifled the Black Panthers from there.
Riley hit Ian Persing for a 4-yard score late in the first half and freshman Carson Persing for 63 yards four plays into the second half to make it 28-12. Riley ran for a 1-yard score — he finished with 129 yards rushing on just 7 carries — before Ian Persing scored twice more in the third, including a 52-yard pass from Riley and a one-handed interception return for a score with two seconds left in the quarter.
“Pick-six pizza,” Ian Persing said with a smile. “Coach buys us pizza if we get a pick-six, so after I made sure I had it, all I thought about was getting to the end zone.”
“It was the first time all year we questioned the guys’ heart,” Raup said of the halftime speech. “We asked what kind of team do we want to be? For a young team, I thought they really responded well.”
DANVILLE 49, MILTON 12
Milton (0-5)`6`6`0`0 — 12
Danville (4-1)`0`21`28`0 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Owen Keister 4 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
D-Joey Harris 8 run (K.J. Riley kick)
D-Riley 48 run (Riley kick)
M-Keister 88 kick return (kick failed)
D-Ian Persing 6 pass from Riley
Third quarter
D-Caron Person 63 pass from Riley (Riley kick)
D-Riley 1 run (Riley kick)
D-Ian Persing 52 pass from Riley (Ricky kick)
D-Ian Persing 48 interception return (Riley kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`Milt`Dan
First downs`7`16
Rushes-yards`40-132`36-214
Passing yards`38`202
Passing`3-14-1`8-15-0
Fumbles-lost`3-1`0-0
Penalties-yards`5-40`8-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Ashton Canelo, 8-36; Tyler Boyer, 7-40; Keister, 10-19, TD; Dillan Ando, 8-4; Ethan Rowe, 7-33. Danville: Harris, 6-13, TD; Jagger Dressler, 9-16; Jayden Diven, 6-24; Carson Persing, 1-12; Ian Persing, 2-14; Jack Smiley, 3-3; Shaun Potter, 2-3; Riley 7-129, 2 TDs.
PASSING — Milton: Rowe, 3-8-0, 39 yards; Canelo, 0-5-0; Gehrig Baker 0-1-1. Danville: Riley 8-14-0, 202 yards, 3 TDs; Carson Persing, 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Milton: Keister, 1-4; Kenley Caputo, 1-18; Xzavier Minium, 1-17. Danville; Carson Persing, 4-113, TD; Ian Persing, 4-89, 2 TDs.