DANVILLE — Game well in hand after back-to-back white-knucklers, Danville all-state receiver Carson Persing was looking for the knockout punch in the third quarter of Friday's homecoming matchup with Lewisburg.
He thought it might have come on the first play of the game when Persing weaved his way 65 yards for a touchdown 16 seconds into the game.
Instead, it came in the form of an unlikely pancake block from Persing, who sprang fellow all-stater Ty Brown-Stauffer on the final 48 of his 160 yards rushing, setting off a big celebration that capped Danville's 51-0 romp over the Green Dragons at Ironmen Stadium.
The Ironmen, ranked second in the state in Class 3A, rolled up 483 yards to clinch at least a tie for the HAC-II crown even though the pesky Green Dragons played keep away for large stretches of the game. Danville is 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the division and can win the title outright with a win at Montoursville next week. Lewisburg falls to 0-6, 0-4 in the HAC-II.
Brown-Stauffer ran for 160 yards and three scores; Persing caught seven passes for 131 yards and two TDs — his 11th and 12th in six games — and Zach Gordon followed up his virtuoso performance against Southern Columbia with 251 yards passing and two scores.
"We want to get Ty going, he's had a tough couple of games," Persing said of his block that led to Brown-Stauffer's last TD run. "I saw him coming and told him to bounce it outside. Not sure if he heard me or not, but he made a great jump cut and to be able to make that block for him to score was amazing."
And it all came on a night when coach Mike Brennan thought his team was far from its best, an annual concern for generations of Danville coaches who deal with the school district giving students off the Friday of the Bloomsburg Fair.
"You never know how kids are going to respond to a change of routine," Brennan said. "This week the fair and being off school, then homecoming festivities. It was a difficult week. To come out and not be as sharp as we would have liked and still to have 28 at halftime gave us a little bit of a lift."
Persing scored his 47th career TD catch on the game's first play to put the Ironmen in gear, but Lewisburg effectively executed its game plan after that, slowing the game down with a grinding running attack. Keeping the ball away from the Ironmen, Lewisburg ran the ball 20 times in the first half and trailed just 14-0 late in the first half.
"We ate some clock like we wanted to and moved the ball better than we have in a while and the defense played OK," said Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks. "They are just a good team. They are explosive and they have a lot of weapons. We talk about next play mentality and you could see that in the first half. We kept battling. We competed against a great team."
Danville led 14-0 after the first quarter following Persing's first TD catch and a 10-yard sprint by Aaron Johnson. Brown-Stauffer scored his first TD with three minutes left in the half to make it 21-0. The Ironmen were able to punch one more in just before the break as Gordon hit four passes to four different receivers in the final 60 seconds covering 80 yards, including the final 22 to Persing with four seconds left to make it 28-0.
Stauffer-Brown scored two more TDs in the third quarter as Danville put up 23 points to pull away. Johnson forced a fumble that turned into a safety and Cameron Kiersch barrelled in from 16 yards out for the final score.
"The possession before the half was big and in the second half we came out and finished," Brennan said. "I was proud of the kids."
DANVILLE 51, LEWISBURG 0
Lewisburg (0-6);0;0;0;0—0
Danville (6-0);14;14;23;0—51
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Carson Persing 65 pass from Zach Gordon (Garrett Hoffman kick), 11:44
D-Aaron Johnson 10 run (Hoffman kick), 3:13
Second quarter
D-Ty Brown-Stauffer 5 run (Hoffman kick), 3:16
D-Persing 22 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick), :04.3
Third quarter
D-Brown-Staffer 16 run (Hoffman kick), 4:28
D-Team safety, 3:32
D-Brown-Stauffer 48 run (Hoffman kick), 2:17
D-Cameron Kiersch 16 run (Hoffman kick), :11.7
TEAM STATISTICS
;LEW;DAN
First downs;7;19
Rushes-net yards;40-66;26-213
Passing yards;49;271
Passing;8-15-1;15-20-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;3-2
Penalties-yards;4-29;7-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ryan Opperman 17-62; Sean Field 4-4; Cam Michaels 6-9; Nick Coleman 2-3; Devin Bodden 1-8; Michael Casale 3-2; Chase Wenrich 3-(-5); team 4-(-17). Danville: Brown-Stauffer 17-160, 3 TDs; Kory King 4-12; Johnson 1-10, TD; Hunter Gurski 2-5; Kiersch, 1-16, TD; Carter Raup, 1-10.
PASSING — Lewisburg: Wenrich, 8-15-1, 49 yards; Danville: Gordon, 13-18-0, 252 yards, 2 TDs; Madden Patrick, 1-1-0, 12 yards; C. Raup 1-1-0, 7 yards.
RECEVING — Lewisburg: Michaels 3-33; Charles Landis 1-11; Opperman 3-5; Danville: Persing 7-131, 2 TDs; Patrick 1-23; Kiersch 1-21; Johnson 2-37; C. Raup 1-12; Mason Raup 2-40; Eli Welliver 1-7.