Coaches like to say that their athletes are like a family.
Perhaps nowhere is that truer than in the Heartland Athletic Conference in cross country.
Like the Lewisburg boys’ team, which won its third state team title in a row last year with a trio of Hess brothers finishing in the top three for the Green Dragons, coach Jeff Brandt’s Danville girls’ squad won its 11th District 4 Class 2A championship in the last 12 years and placed fourth in the state with a trio of Bartholomew sisters finishing as their first, second and third scorers.
Also like Lewisburg’s boys, which saw older sibling Jacob graduate and leave senior Thomas and sophomore Jon behind, Danville’s Coyla Bartholomew has graduated, with her junior twin sisters Hannah and Victoria ready to lead the Ironmen.
“We seem to be getting a lot of siblings,” Brandt said, noting that, in addition to the Bartholomews, the team also has senior Bella Johns and her sister, freshman Sophia Johns.
The Ironmen will be heavy favorites to win the Division I and District 4 titles again this year, especially since four of their top five runners (and state place-winners) are back, along with others who got state meet experience in Hershey a year ago.
Brandt said junior Alivia Shen and sophomores Abril Xu and Gianna Harvey also competed in Hershey last year In addition, the coach said Bella Johns returns from an injury to qualify for states in track.
“She was injured last year but got state experience in track, running the 800 so she’s going to help,” Brandt said. “We do have a nice mix of youth and veterans.”
But the competition is not getting any less challenging and Danville could find itself in battles all the way to Hershey.
“Our district is definitely getting to be one of, if not the, strongest in the state in the last five years,” the Danville coach said.
“Warrior Run and Lewisburg both have a lot of good people back and some newcomers and they could be hard to beat, and we need to be cognizant of who they are,” Brandt said. “And there could be another team that gets two or three new runners and have some experience and they could be strong.”
Lewisburg may have a lot of good runners back, but the best of last year’s HAC-II runner-up which finished 18-1, have left the building.
“This year’s team is the youngest and smallest squad I’ve had since 2017,” coach Michael Espinosa said.
The Green Dragons graduated a large senior class that included all four of its captains and four of the top seeded runners. Further compounding the problem, two potential varsity runners opted not to come out for the team this year.
Nevertheless, Espinosa said, “I am very optimistic about this season.”
That’s because he welcomes back three outstanding runners in Alanna Jacob, Jenna Binney and Gabriella Rosenberg, who finished seventh, 25th and 31st, respectively in the district meet last season. Espinosa added that Jenna Binney was returning from a bout of illness at the time and then went on to finish third in the District 4 2A 1600 meters in the spring.
Milton has seven runners and is led by senior Summer East.
Coach Jonathan Dick said, “Emma East brings such a great work ethic and a positive attitude to practice each day. I’m excited about her having a breakout season.”
East is part of a strong group of strong runners for the Black Panthers, the coach said, including sophomore Jayden Mather. Mather had the team’s fastest PR last year as a freshman, when she finished 17th in the district meet.
Shikellamy, which bumped up to Class 3A this season, will be led by its lone senior, Bri Hennett, a state qualifier in Class 2A last year when she ran a personal-best 19:41 to finish fourth in the district meet. Coach Jim Bell said that Hennett and the team’s No 2 runner, junior Liv Solomon ran strong legs in the Braves’ district championship 4x800-meter relay last year.
Bell added that the Braves also picked up a strong freshman runner in Jilly Deivert and that sophomore Aly Bingaman is also improving.
Otherwise, the longtime coach said, “The Shikellamy lineup will be thin and inexperienced.”
Shaela Kruskie is the lone runner for coach Ali Huber’s Selinsgrove squad.
“We lost a lot of girls so our focus will be on individual performances this season,” Huber said.
Shamokin’s program is looking up after a young team showed its mettle a year ago for second-year coach Darvey Bressi.
“We are looking forward to an exciting season this year,” Bressi said. “We have a young team with a lot of talent.”
Bressi’s top four runners last year were freshmen and those four — Alexis Bressi, Aliyah Schiavoni, Kamryn Kramer and Emily Rumberger — finished second in the District 4 4x800-meter relay last spring.
All four ran solid times in cross country last year and Kramer was a state qualifier after placing 10th in the district meet.
Division II
Warrior Run is one of only two Valley teams in this division to have enough runners to compete in dual meets. Coach Corey Dufrene has four strong runners returning, led by Sage Dunkleberger, the lone senior. The latter was a state qualifier after placing 11th in the district meet. The others are juniors Sienna Dunkleberger, Kelsey Hoffman and Lillian Wertz.
“The girls’ team is looking to improve on a successful season last year that saw them finish fourth place at districts,” Dufrene said.
At Mifflinburg, coach Jeff Kiss has just enough runners to score in a meet, with five.
The Mustangs’ lone state qualifier last year, Lydia Bowersox, graduated.
Mount Carmel has only three girls, but that is actually good news for coach Brenda Moser, who had no varsity runners last season.
“We have picked up a number of runners for this season, so hopefully word will get out about this program so that we can give it the credit it deserves,’’ Moser said. This year’s team consists of a first-year senior, Sarah Sosky and a pair of freshmen up from the junior high program – Hannah Fourspring and Reese Romanoskie.
Southern Columbia coach Kristen Diehl finds herself in the same position, with three varsity runners, but one of them is one of the top runners in the state. Sophomore Kate Moncavage, who placed seventh in the PIAA Class 1A race last year as a freshman, then capped off her rookie season by winning the state title in the 800 meters.
This season was not the ideal time for Jen Hummel to take over as the first-year coach at Midd-West, where there are only two varsity runners — junior siblings Lauren and Claire Sellers.
“We do not have enough runners to compete as a team but hope to improve our times throughout the season and have individuals place at districts,” Hummel said.
The other teams in the division are Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Hughesville, Montoursville and Loyalsock.