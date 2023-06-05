Seventy-eight years ago Tuesday morning Danville resident Staff Sergeant Bernard Eugene Kirkendall lost his life as a soldier in the first wave of Allied soldiers landing on Omaha Beach in Nazi-occupied Normandy, France.
Kirkendall was honored and remembered by Kathy Harman, state director of Stories Behind the Stars, for his bravery and sacrifice as a member of the 116th Infantry Regiment.
Stories Behind the Stars is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring all 421,000 fallen Americans from World War II, including 31,000 from Pennsylvania.
According to Stories Behind the Stars, Kirkendall was born on Sept. 15, 1919, in Montour County to Daniel Lafayette Kirkendall and Bessie Edna Kocher. He graduated from Danville High School in 1937 and enlisted in the Army on Feb. 21, 1942.
Kirkendall was assigned to HQ Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division.
On D-Day, 3,100 men of the 116th Infantry Regiment entered combat. By the end of June 6, 1944, the unit suffered 1,007 killed, wounded, or missing during the Omaha Beach assault.
Their courage, bravery and sacrifice helped create a foothold that allowed Allied forces to continue the invasion and to defeat Nazi Germany within a year.
The 116th Infantry Regiment earned the Presidential Unit Citation and the French Croix de Guerre with Palm for the D-Day landings in Normandy.
Stories Beyond the Stars said in a statement that Kirkendall's remains were repatriated to the United States on Nov. 26, 1947, where he was buried at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Danville. He received the Purple Heart posthumously.
"It is because of brave men like Mr. Kirkendall that we still enjoy the many freedoms we have," said Greg Molter, Montour County Veterans Affairs director, on Monday.