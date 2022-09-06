DANVILLE — Acting Danville Area School District Superintendent Harry Mathias told the school board Tuesday night that the district's deficit would likely be $3 million plus.
Mathias revealed the findings during the board's regular meeting following a detailed analysis of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 budgets.
Board member Sandy Green contended the board had been misled by the previous administration in saying the deficit was more in the $2 million range.
Other board members, such as Chris Huron, said the board was given a heads up about the shortfall.
"We'll work it out. We'll find a way," he said.
That's a significant difference, Green said. T
he crux of the problem was the hiring of 11 teachers, who would be paid by federal funds — funds that are not likely to continue, Huron said.
"We are going to have to find a way to pay them," Green said, because according to the budget analysis laid out by Mathias, "we won't have the money in our present budget to pay them."
Board President Michael Clouser said, "I am not going to cut anyone's position as long as I sit in this chair."