DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board will consider with the Warrior Run District to allow for a co-op boys lacrosse team after the board tabled the vote until September on Monday night.
The Danville team currently has 26 players between both JV and varsity while lacrosse fields ten players at a time, Danville Superintendent Molly Nied said.
When an opportunity like this is presented, the administration’s first step is to talk to the coaches. The Danville boys lacrosse coaches were supportive of the potential co-op, Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser said.
A Warrior Run mom of twin boys spoke on behalf of her sons expressing their desire to play the sport with the Danville team since it is not offered in the home district. The boys had already been attending offseason practices and camps with the Danville team, the mom added.
Some of the school directors present at Monday’s meeting raised concerns regarding the co-op. Director Dr. Sandy Green was concerned Danville players could potentially lose playing time to those from the other district.
“We have enough players to field two teams with subs,” Green said. “What is the likelihood of having a kid on the team who isn’t getting playing time because we are taking kids from other districts?”
These sorts of concerns are why the administration went directly to the coaches, Nied said.
“I feel like that is a fair argument to make,” she said. “But regionally, there is a history of being kind to neighbors when it comes to building interest in a sport that is not super popular right now.”
Director Sherry Cooper, chairman of the district athletic committee, said the board should trust in the input from the coaches. “If the coaches have voiced it, they’re the ones that know,” she said.
With Directors Wayne Brookhart, Samuel Faulkner and Chris Huron absent Monday, those present decided to table the vote until September when the entire board could be part of the decision.
Cooper said she would encourage the team to come to the meeting to voice their stances, Director Michael Clouser said he would also like to hear input from head coach Matt Gerdy.
If the board were to vote in favor of the collaboration with Warrior Run next month, boys lacrosse would be the only co-op the district is currently a part of. However, the Ironmen have worked with other schools in the past, Nied confirmed.