DANVILLE — Stage fright is not something that Danville Area High School junior Jera Strony, 17, has ever worried about. Good thing, since on May 21 she will sing solo in the First Columbia Bank Teen Star Musical Competition, 2 p.m., at Mitrani Hall, Haas Center forthe Arts at Bloomsburg University.
Strony is no stranger to the competition, she said on Tuesday. Last year, she finished in second place.
But Strony has been singing in public for as long as she can remember, she said on Tuesday.
"I remember singing with my grandmother, who is a singer. So I would sing at church events," Strony said. "I really started getting into performing in seventh grade when I started taking vocal lessons."
She has also performed in musicals at the high school (Guys and Dolls last year, Adams Family this year), but was never in a band.
"I would love to, eventually. I just do a lot of solo stuff," Strony said.
She doesn't get stage fright, however she said does "get a little nervous."
"I love performing so much that as soon as I start performing, the nervousness goes away," Strony said.
She said her musical influence is her grandmother.
"We're not a huge musical family," Strony said, "but my grandmother has sung her entire life. She started my love for music."
Strony is a big Broadway musical fan and said seeing them from a young age inspired her.
When she puts together a playlist, she said she listens to Broadway show soundtracks.
When she learned the theme of this year was 80's music, she had to think about what she would perform.
She chose two pretty big hits from the era, "These Dreams," made famous by Heart, and "Memories," from the Broadway hit "Cats."
The first place prize is $2,000. The second, third and fourth place finishers win $1,000, $750, and $350, respectively. The remaining eight finalists will each receive $100.
How the competition works
Now in its 13th year, the show was inspired by hit TV shows American Idol and The View.
Since its debut in 2011, hundreds of high school students from area schools have stepped up to audition for Teen Star, said Maria Valles, vice president and marketing director of First Columbia Bank.
From those who audition, 12 will be chosen as finalists. After each finalist performs, the judges will narrow the field to three.
"We next invite the audience to vote for a fourth finalist to advance to the final round. This 'audience save' gets our fans involved and adds an extra element of surprise to the show. The four finalists then compete in one final performance to determine who will be crowned the First Columbia Teen Star," said Valles.
Over the past twelve years, First Columbia Bank has awarded $60,000 in prize money. In addition, the bank has given more than $44,000 in ticket proceeds and donations to high school music departments in the area.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at any First Columbia Bank branch.