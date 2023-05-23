DANVILLE — Six sixth-graders represented Danville Area Middle School during the Dream, Learn, Pitch competition at Penn State University recently. One of the three duos from Danville took third place in the competition.
The students were chosen to attend the competition at Penn State after submitting their ideas to Danville faculty members. The teachers voted on the anonymous submissions and the top three teams were given the opportunity to compete.
Adelena Mori, 11, and Ruby Bowie, 11, proposed an eco-friendly jewelry boutique called "Green Bling."
"We decided to make jewelry out of things that people would throw away otherwise," Ruby said.
The team made bracelets and earrings out of magazines and newspapers for the judges to consider. For the presentation, Adelena wore a necklace made of bike tire inner tube and Ruby donned one made of plastic that she melted with a candle.
The two said they were excited and surprised to learn they had taken third place in the competition.
Another Danville duo, Maya Yohannes, 12, and Izzy Nied, 11, proposed a healthy fast food chain entitled "YoHealthy." The team made zucchini fries to entice the judges.
Maya said the competition was nerve wracking, but, in the end, both girls agreed the competition was fun.
John Showalter, 12, and Jaxson Hartman, 11, applied modern technology to the act of catching the bus. The team pitched an app that shows students where their school bus is and provides its estimated time of arrival.
John and Jaxson received the most votes among Danville faculty in the preliminary round.
The target market for the app would be students who are often late, the team said. The idea stemmed from Jaxson's own "personal experience," he said.
All six students agreed that though they were nervous prior to their pitches, the competition was something they would love to do again. They also unanimously agreed that the ice cream afterwards was the best part of the day.
Kristen Beyer, who teaches gifted students, said she looks forward to taking students to the event in years to come.
"This was our first time doing it," Beyer said. "We've done the stock market contest for years and I found out about this competition through someone involved in both."
Beyer opened the competition to students across the school who submitted their ideas. "They completely came up with everything," Beyer said. "I sent the ideas to teachers who voted on them without knowing who the students were."
Beyer was proud of the Danville teams that attended the competition and said she is always on the lookout for similar opportunities that give her students the opportunity to grow.
"It was an awesome experience," Beyer said. "It's something we will definitely do again."