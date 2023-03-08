DANVILLE — Danville Borough Police are on the lookout for three individuals, who burglarized the 777 Smoke Shop at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday.
The shop, at 559 Mill St., was closed and unoccupied at the time of the break-in. According to police, the individuals, dressed in masks and gloves, broke through the front window of the shop and vandalized the skills machines inside.
The three individuals then fled on foot with cash taken from those machines. The shop suffered several thousands of dollars in damage, police estimated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have caught the individuals on security camera is asked to contact the Danville Police at 570-275-3000 or can email jstanley@danvilleboro.org.