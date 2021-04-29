DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will participate in the national Empty the Shelter (ETS) campaign May 5-9.
Despite this year’s challenges, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) has remained vigilant in its mission to find loving homes for shelter pets. On May 5-9, BPF is aiming to find homeless pets across the country their forever homes. BPF will support nearly 200 shelters nationwide by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions. ETS is BPF’s biggest program and the May 2021 event is the biggest in ETS history.
Cats at Danville on Tuesday ranged from a kitten to a 13-year-old. They include declawed cats, some great senior cats and young cats in all colors and sizes. They are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed.
The adoption fees for cats and kittens will be $25 each. The usual kitten fee is $150 and the usual fee for adults, considered to be 7 months or older, is $85.
Adopters will receive a food sample, toys and treats for their new pets. lf they have carriers, they should bring them along. Otherwise, cardboard carriers, which are sturdy and can be reused, are available for $5.
Appointments to see the pets can be made by calling 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day of the week.
The PSPCA is a nonprofit organization.