DANVILLE — A Danville Area High School student penned an open letter honoring Vietnam veterans and sent it to the the Veterans of Foreign War, Danville Chapter.
In the letter, Allison Focht reveals that her grandfather fought in Vietnam, where he was wounded in combat. “He suffered severe injuries, including the loss of an eye,” she wrote. “He proudly risked everything for this country.
“Those who have lost lives while protecting our country should be honored and never forgotten. Veterans are the backbone of America,” she continues, “spreading their pride and support for their country into the community around them.”
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law that every March 29 will now be known as Vietnam Veterans Day.