More than 150 students in the Danville Area School District received their results from the prestigious National Spanish Exam (NSE) in May. Students in both the middle school and high school took the exam.
Eight students received gold medals indicating they scored in the highest five-percent of students in the country, Danville Spanish teacher John Keller said.
As a district, Danville students received the highest number of medals compared to other schools across the state, according to a press release. The district received 20 percent more medals than the second place school.
Also within Pennsylvania, Danville Area High School received the highest number of gold and silver medals combined, the press release said. The school finished second in the state in number of total medals. St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia took first place.
Students at both the Danville middle school and high school took the online exam in early April and waited a month for their scores, Keller said. Danville has participated in the NSE since 1977.
The awards, which include gold, silver, bronze and honorable mentions, were based on national percentile. Students may also be eligible to apply for scholarship based on their score on the exam, according to the NSE site.
"The exam is taken in 45 of the 50 states and 85,000 students across the country took it this year," Keller said.
The NSE is a standardized exam to recognize student's achievements in their Spanish studies, according to the National Spanish Exam website. The exam texts students' content knowledge, including vocabulary and grammar, as well as their performance standards, which include reading and listening comprehension.
As the exam is not based on a particular curriculum, Keller said it tests students and where they are with the language. "It’s a standard based exam developed by national committee that sees that students should be able to do certain things with the language," he said. "It tests vocabulary and grammar as well as listening and reading activities.