DANVILLE — The Ironmen boys swept both distance events. In the 1,600, Sam Nied (4:56.84), Max DeHart (5:15.72) and Aravindan Kannan (5:25.58) took the top three spots. In the 3,200, Nathaniel Girmay (10:40.31), Adam Gallo (10:44.10) and Conner Fitzgerald (11:53.43) finished in the top three.
For the Wildcats, Bryant Groff won first in both hurdling events. Groff won the 110-meter event after finishing in 16.94. Groff then finished the 300 with a time of 44.42 seconds.
Ben Reitz also won two events for the Wildcats. Reitz finished first in the 100-meter dash in 11.92 seconds. Reitz also won the shot put with a mark of 37-02.
On the girls side, Sydney Clarke picked up a pair of wins at sprints. Clarke won the 100 in 13.75 seconds. Clarke earned first in the 200 with a time of 28.31 seconds.
Bella Johns also earned two first-place finishes in the 400 (1:02.57) and 800 (2:31.11).
Elizabeth Sheesley took first place in two jumping events for the Wildcats. Sheesley won both the long jump (16-01) and triple jump (30-04).
Boys: Danville 84, Mifflinburg 66
100: Ben Reitz (M) 11.92, Joshua Reimer (M) 12.18, Hayden Gemberling (D) 12.40. 200: Arnold Troup (M) 23.24, Frank Walley (D) 24.88; Zachery Conway (D) 26.17. 400: Gavin Fry (D) 55.34, Wyatt Brady (D) 56.26, Kellon Brubaker (M) 59.64. 800: Renzo Yuasa (D) 2:07.51, Collin Dreese (M) 2:09.60, Jacob Keller (D) 2:21.96. 1,600: Sam Nied (D) 4:56.84, Max Dehart (D) 5:15.72, Aravindan Kannan (D) 5:25.58. 3,200: Nathaniel Girmay (D) 10:40.31, Adam Gallo (D) 10:44.10, Conner Fitzgerald (D) 11:53.43. 110 Hurdles: Bryant Groff (M) 16.94, Skylar Simpson (D) 18.33, Ethan Riedhammer (D) 18.73. 300 Hurdles: Bryant Groff (M) 44.42, Skylar Simpson (D) 45.15, James Donlin (M) 49.44. 400 Relay: Mifflinburg A, 1:04.12. 1,600 Relay: Mifflinburg A, 3:38.77. 3,200 Relay: Danville A, 10:05.49. High Jump: Benjamin Reimer (M) 5-4, Nolan Frantz (D) 5-4, Joshua Tanyi (D) 5-0. Pole Vault: Gavin Holcombe (D) 11-6, Ethan Riedhammer (D) 10-6, Sean Grodotzke (M) 9-0. Long Jump: Sean Grodotzke (M) 19-1, Landen Murray (M) 19-0, Hayden Gemberling (D) 18-2. Triple Jump: Hayden Gemberling (D) 39-10, Landen Murray (M) 38-9, Simon Snook (M) 36-5. Shot Put: Ben Reitz (M) 37-2, Simon Snook (M) 35-10, Justin Kutcher (D) 34-9. Discus: Troy Raup (D) 106-4, Justin Kutcher (D) 102-5, Dawson Dodge (M) 92-10. Javelin: Bronson Krainak (D) 178-8, Collin Geise (D) 123-1, Simon Snook (M) 110-0.
Girls: Danville 89, Mifflinburg 61
100: Sydney Clarke (D) 13.75, Ally Shaffer (M) 14.10, Hannah Hafer (D) 14.13. 200: Sydney Clarke (D) 28.31, Natalie Osborne (M) 29.16; Emily Chillis (D) 29.67. 400: Bella Johns (D) 1:02.57, Natalie Osborne (M) 1:06.14, Marissa Allen (M) 1:10.71. 800: Bella Johns (D) 2:31.11, Victoria Bartholomew (D) 2:36.69, Laura Darrup (M) 2:46.08. 1,600: Hannah Bartholomew (D) 5:37.81, Lauren Benfer (D) 5:58.10, Hazel Gatski (D) 6:05.23. 3,200: Emma Parker (D) 12:49.96, Sophia Johns (D) 13:28.37, Abby Brady (D) 13:34.32. 100 Hurdles: Jayda Tilghman (M) 18.04, Maya Hasenbalg (D) 18.88, Lydia Knepp (M) 19.14. 300 Hurdles: Sarah Sharp (D) 48.31, Lydia Knepp (M) 54.39, Shakira Moyer (M) 54.88. 400 Relay: Danville A, 53.04. 1,600 Relay: Danville A, 4:51.12. 3,200 Relay: Danville A, 10:06.02. High Jump: Maya Hasenbalg (D) 4-8, Mackenzie Vasbinder (M) 4-6, Elizabeth Sheesley (M) 4-6. Pole Vault: Cassidy McClintock (M) 7-0, Laurel Ramsey (M) 6-6, Kylee Gessner (M) 5-6. Long Jump: Elizabeth Sheesley (M) 16-1, Emily Chillis (D) 15-8, Hannah Hafer (D) 14-6. Triple Jump: Elizabeth Sheesley (M) 30-4, Marissa Allen (M) 29-10, Mackenzie Vasbinder (M) 29-5. Shot Put: Ava Ross (D) 30-11, Nayeli Williams (D) 27-0, Katrina Bennage (M) 23-8. Discus: Nayeli Williams (D) 81-8, Meg Shively (M) 80-1, Kamryn Michaels (D) 74-2. Javelin: Katrina Bennage (M) 97'3", Meg Shively (M) 96-10, Kayla Winter (M) 72-6.