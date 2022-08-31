DANVILLE — Sarah Bhanushali and Mehak Kotru won singles matches, and Danville's doubles teams swept a pair to carry the Ironmen to a 4-1 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Thursday.
Bhanushali recorded a 6-2, 6-4 win over Brooklyn Wade at first singles, while Kotru was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over the Black Panthers' Madelyn Nicholas at No. 2.
Milton's Lydia Crawford emerged victorious from a tough third singles match, winning 7-6 (7-2 tiebreaker) and 6-2 for the team point.
The Ironmen's doubles teams prevailed in straight sets. The second doubles duo of Hazel Gatski and Alaina Soza followed a 6-0 first set with a 7-6 (7-5) nailbiter to secure the win.
Danville 4, Milton 1
Singles
Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-4; Mehak Kotru (D) def. Madelyn Nicholas 6-1, 6-1; Lydia Crawford (M) def. Maya Hasenbalg 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Doubles
Ella DeWald/Amelia Benjamin (D) def. Abbey Kitchen/Kyleigh Snyder 6-2, 6-2; Hazel Gatski/Alaina Soza (D) def. Aubree Carl/Emily Steward 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).