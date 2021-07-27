The Danville News
The Danville Area School Board approved contracts for fall and winter coaches after pulling out field hockey coach Sarah Biddle’s name for further consideration at the request of board member Jennifer Gurski.
Gurski said Biddle was only offered a one-year contract. Gurski said that of the three female coaches, only one was offered a three-year contract. She said Biddle is a seasoned coach who builds morale.
“There is a lot more to coaching than winning and losing,” Gurski said.
Kyle Gordon and Chris Huron voted against removing Biddle from the list. Bonnie Edmeads voted against approving the remainder of the coaches’ contracts.
According to information provided by district Business Manager Bobbi Ely, cross-country coach Jeff Brandt is topped off at $8,000 for each of the next three years, as are football coach Mike Brennan, boys basketball coach Gary Grozier, swimming coach Danielle Sticklin and wrestling coach Seth Kanaskie.
Girls soccer coach Dave Tumolo will receive $7,985 in the upcoming school year, and $8,000 in each of the following two school years.
Boys soccer coach Brian Dressler received a one-year contract at $8,000, as did girls basketball coach Wayne Renz. Bowling coach Andrew Arnold received a three-year contract at $7,865 the first year, and $8,000 the following two years.
Golf coach Ron Kanaskie received a one-year contract at $8,000, and girls tennis coach Nicole Maxfield received a one-year contract for $3,300.
Ely did not list the amount of Biddle’s proposed one-year contract.