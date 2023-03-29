DANVILLE — Danville's boys and girls track & field teams opened the season with narrow victories over Montoursville on Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium.
The Ironmen boys used a balanced effort, earning first-place finishes in the sprints, distance, jumps and throws in an 82-68 win over the Warriors. On the girls' side, Danville dominated the distance races and held their own in other areas in an 87-53 win.
Danville's boys (1-0) won every race from 800 meters to 3,200 meters and claimed first in two jumping events, the pole vault and two of three throwing events.
The only double-winner individually for the Ironmen was Hayden Gemberling. He took first in the long jump (17 feet, 11 inches) and the triple jump (39-5).
Justin Kutcher won the discus with a toss of 112 feet, 10 1/2 inches and district champion Bronson Krainak easily won the javelin with a toss of 177 feet. Krainak's winning throw was nearly 46 feet farther than any other competitor.
Danville won the 800 (Renzo Yousa), 1,600 (Nathaniel Girmay) and 3,200 (state champion Rory Lieberman) and racked up big points in the distance races. The Ironmen went 1-2 in all three races, taking eight of nine possible points and 24 of 27 in the distance races.
The Ironmen also picked up a win from Wenslie Llopiz in the 100.
On the girls' side, it was a similarly strong performance in the distance that led the way.
Danville went 1-2 in the 400 and then took first through third in the 800 through 3,200. More than a third of Danville's points — 35 — came in those four events as the Ironmen took 35 of 36 points there.
The Ironmen got two wins from Maya Hasenbalg and individual wins from six others in the win. Hasenbalg was first in the 300 hurdles (57.80 seconds) and the high jump (4-foot-8). Other individual winners for Danville Bella Johns (400), Hannah Bartholomew (800), Victoria Bartholomew (1,600), Lauren Benfer (3,200), Sarah Sharp (high hurdles) and Ava Ross (discus).
The Ironmen also won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
BOYS
Danville 82, Montoursville 72
100: 1. Mason Winslow (M) 11.90; 2. Frank Walley (D); 3. Wenslie Llopiz (D); 200: 1. Llopiz (D) 25.08; 2. Walley (D); 3. Nate Fisher (M); 400: 1. Winslow (M) 52.03; 2. Quinn Winslow (M); 3. Sean Fry (M); 800: 1. Renzo Yousa (D) 2:12.46; 2. Jacob Keller (D); 3. Adam Shearer (M); 1,600: 1. Nathaniel Girmay (D) 4:50.36; 2. Sam Nied (D); 3. Noah Hepler (M); 3,200: 1. Rory Lieberman (D) 10:08.28; 2. Dane Spahr (D); Weston Fry (M); 110HH: 1. Josiah Schans (M) 15.86; 2. Aspen Bassler (M); 3. Ethan Reidhammer (D); 300H: 1. Schans (M) 41.87; 2. William Wright (M); 3. Skylar Simpson (D); 400 relay: 1. Montoursville, 48.73; 1,600 relay: Montoursville, 3:35.87; 3,200 relay: 1. Danville 8:59.94; High jump: 1. Schans (M) 5-8; 2. Nolan Frantz (D); 3. Mason Hawkins (D); Pole vault: 1. Gavin Holcombe (D) 12-0; 2. Bryce Eberhart (M); 3. Shaw Simpson (M); Long jump: 1. Hayden Gemberling (D) 17-11; 2. Simpson (M); 3. Simpson (D); Triple jump: 1. Gemberling (D) 39-5; 2. Reidhammer (D); Dominic May (D); Shot put: 1. Ethan Wanner (M) 36-11; 2. Tyler Lepley (M); 3. Justin Kutcher (D); Discus: 1. Kutcher (D) 112-10 1/2; 2. Troy Raup (D); 3. Nate Fisher (M); Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak (D) 177-0; 2. Eberhart (M); 3. Collin Geise (D).
GIRLS
Danville 87, Montoursville 52
100: 1. Josslyn Davis (M) 13.89; 2. Lauren Law (D); 3 Hannah Hafer (D); 200: Davis (M) 29.49; 2. Law (D); 3. Madalynn Metzger (M). 400: 1. Bella Johns (D) 1:03.89; 2. Chloe Drabant (D); 3. Elizabeth Wanner (M); 800: 1. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 2:38.33; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (D): 3. Hazel Gatski (D); 1,600: 1. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 5:42.76; 2. Gatski (D); 3. Sophia Johns (D); 3,200: 1. Lauren Benfer (D) 12:41.84; 2. Abby Brady (D); 3. Emma Parker (D); 100HH: 1. Sarah Sharp (D) 17.06; 2. Maya Hasenbalg (D); 300H: 1. Hasenbalg (D) 57.80; 400 relay: 1. Montoursville, 55.91; 2. Danville; 3. Danville; 1,600 relay: 1. Danville, 4:27.05; 2. Montoursville; 3,200 relay: 1. Danville 10:26.72; 2. Danville; 3. Montoursville; High jump: Hasenbalg (D) 4-8; 2. Jayden Phillips (M); 3. Sharp (D); Pole vault: 1. Kendall Simms (M) 10-1; Long jump: 1. Lila Phillips (M) 15-2; 2. Emily Chillis (D); 3. Hafer (D); Triple jump: 1. Phillips (M) 30-8; 2. Alexis Snover (D); Shot put: 1. Anna Baylor (M) 31-6 1/2; 2. Ellie Maeullen (M); 3. Nayeli Williams (D); Discus: 1. Ava Ross (D) 86-2 1/2; 2. Williams (D); 3. Baylor (M); Javelin: 1. Maeulen (M) 93-4; 2. Baylor (M); 3; Leah Kaufman (M).