DANVILLE — Borough council agreed Tuesday evening to transfer 20 acres of farmland to the Danville Area School District, providing that the district only develop an athletic field complex and not resell the parcel.
Council accepted a quit claim deed from the state releasing the agricultural restriction on that tract and another approximately 20-acre tract along River Drive. The district currently leases both tracts — former Danville State Hospital farmland — from the borough. The vote authorized the solicitor to begin the steps to transfer the 20 acres across from the Danville Primary School. Part of that tract lies in Mahoning Township.
The restriction would have prevented the district from building any structures, such as baseball dugouts, on the property. The removal of restrictions and transfer will allow the district to move ahead with plans to install athletic fields there.
School district Business Manager Bobbi Ely said recently the district had just over $1 million left from renovation projects planned at Liberty Valley Intermediate School and the primary school to construct athletic fields on farmland. She said that work will cost an estimated $1.5 million, but the district could tap $500,000 from the capital reserve to cover that cost.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle also pointed to the Ironmen Foundation charity set up to help the district raise money. She sits on its board.
The vote on the quit claim deed came a month after originally planned. Council members last month were about to vote on signing the deed before Solicitor Michael Dennehy noted a mistake on the land survey that had to be clarified. So council tabled the vote.
Councilman Mark Deroba also said at the March meeting that he wanted to make sure council knew what the school district planned to build on the land.
Soccer fields are on the other 20 acres along River Drive.
The borough uses part of the farmland for farming and disposal of sewer sludge.
No one from the public attended Tuesday’s meeting because of this or any other issue. That concerned Councilman Howard Beers. He said after the meeting more residents should attend the council meetings so they can take part in discussions and have a say in borough policies.