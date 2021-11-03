DANVILLE — As the fog rolled across Ironmen Stadium in the opening 24 minutes of last Saturday's matchup between District 4 top seeds, Danville ran 41 plays, accumulating a dozen first downs against Southern Columbia.
While the Ironmen did their best to play keep-away with the explosive Tigers, Southern made the most of its limited chances. Southern needed just 17 plays to score 28 points in the first half, taking advantage of three Danville turnovers on its way to a 55-3 romp to close the regular season.
Southern finishes the regular season 9-1 and enters the District 4 2A playoffs Saturday as the top seed. Danville, at 6-4, will be the No. 1 seed in 3A and has a bye next week.
The Ironmen are using their off week to get ready for the winner of Friday night's game between Loyalsock and Cowanesque Valley, which they will play in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals. Danville did some things it can build off against the Tigers, but also has some things to clean up. The good news for the Ironmen is they have time to work on things, and to get healthy before beginning their postseason run.
While the final score doesn't show it, Saturday's game was a battle for the first quarter and a half. The Ironmen ran a dozen plays on their opening drive, taking a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal by Aaron Johnson. On its next drive, Danville also moved it into the red zone before a fumble ended the drive.
"Danville has had some losses to good teams, and they moved the ball and scored on just about everybody this year," Southern coach Jim Roth said. "We only had minimal plays in the first half; they held onto the ball."
Holding onto the ball and scoring points are two different things. Two plays after Danville's opening field goal, Tigers all-state halfback Gavin Garcia broke through a series of tackles in an electrifying 52-yard TD run. After forcing a Danville fumble in the red zone on the next series, Southern turned it into seven more points on a 7-yard score by Wes Barnes.
Danville's third drive, down 14-3, also moved deep into Tigers territory before stalling out inside the 30.
"Three trips down there and we come away with three points," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "That's not good enough. You've got to score touchdowns to hang with these guys."
Even with limited action in the second quarter, the Tigers pushed the lead to 28-3 at the break when Garcia bolted 62-yards for another score, and Braeden Wisloski swept the edge for a 14-yard score.
In the opening half, Southern put up 28 points and 240 yards — 206 on the ground — on 17 snaps.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 55, DANVILLE 3
Southern (9-1);14;14;14;13 — 55
Danville (6-4);3;0;0;0 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-FG Aaron Johnson 33
SC-Gavin Garcia 52 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SC-Wes Barnes 7 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Garcia 62 run (Carter kick)
SC-Braeden Wisloski 14 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SC-Barnes 1 run (Carter kick)
SC-Garcia 54 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
SC-Carter Madden 17 run (Carter kick)
SC-Madden 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SC;D
First downs;16;14
Rushes-yards;36-415;30-71
Passing;2-4-0;11-23-3
Passing yards;34;127
Fumbles-lost;3-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;4-35;4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Garcia, 7-210, 3 TDs; Barnes, 11-67, 2 TDs; Wisloski, 6-54, TD; Madden, 5-45, 2 TDs; Louden Murphy, 5-33; Gavin Krebs, 2-6. Danville: Ty Stauffer, 20-69; Cory King, 5-4; Sam Meloy, 1-1; Madden Patrick, 3-(-2); team, 1-(-1).
PASSING — Southern: Blake Wise 2-4-0, 34 yards. Danville: Patrick 11-23-3, 127 yards.
RECEIVING — Jake Rose, 1-33; Barnes, 1-1. Danville: Johnson 5-50; Carson Persing, 3-37; Hayden Winn, 2-31; Cameron Kiersch, 1-0.