Twelve years ago, Geisinger’s pediatric trauma team saved the life of Danville native Alexandria Allen. What she’s done with that life is remarkable considering that she is paralyzed from the waist down.
Allen shattered her back and broke her neck when she was ejected from a car in an accident in 2011. No one thought she’d survive.
“A pastor actually ended up calling my mom that night because I wasn’t expected to live,” she said.
She hung on, though, and after numerous surgeries in 13 days she was released to begin her new life.
“I woke up realizing that this was going to be used for a purpose, and all I wanted to do was get to rehab and learn to live my new life and learn how to be independent in my wheelchair,” she said. “I knew that it was the lowest point that I’d be in my life, and the only way to go from there was up.”
When asked how she has maintained her positive outlook, Allen, 29, mentioned her grandfather, Robert Brown, Sr., a double amputee who was active in the Danville community.
“I say that God definitely prepared me for this without my even knowing,” she said. “Before my grandfather passed away, he did things with kids with disabilities through the Rotary Club, in Danville, and I attended Camp Victory since he was a camp counselor there, as well.”
She credited Geisinger pediatric specialists with bringing her through her ordeal, including Dr. Jacobs, who performed surgery on her spine. Today she routinely drives more than two hours for follow-up care with Dr. Jonathan Reese Slotkin, Dr. Thomas W. Davis and Dr. Kathya Zinszer.
“They are all amazing doctors who helped me with my independence,” Allen said.
She wryly joked that she sometimes deals with secondary complications because “a spinal cord injury is the gift that keeps on giving.”
“There are secondary things that happened, but because I am able to advocate for myself, and my doctors advocate for me, I am able to alleviate those problems and stay healthy through them,” Allen said. “They take great care of me. I’m very thankful.”
“Alex is an amazing young woman,” said Dr. Thomas Davis, director of Geisinger’s Comprehensive Care Clinic. “The amount of personal growth that I have witnessed over the past nine years is almost indescribable. Her growth has been in all aspects of her life. It began with taking increasing responsibility for her own care and rehabilitation, including moving out, which was a huge accomplishment.”
Strength from sports
When Allen moved to Lancaster on her own almost eight years ago, a gold-medal winner from the United States Archery Team (USAT) in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics reached out to her.
“He saw that I was into fitness in my chair and health and wellness, and said they needed women for the team and asked if I would like to try it out,” Allen said. “I picked up a bow, and within weeks I was doing things that take someone months to achieve on the range. I really fell in love with it.”
Adaptive sports tend to give people who have gone through trauma a new focus – something Allen strongly advocates. They also help keep her humble. In a Facebook post on April 19, she noted that the Arizona Cup, in Phoenix, did not go as planned. Still, with her customary bright outlook, she turned the loss into a personal triumph, saying, “If we always won, where would we learn?”
A month later she attended the Gator Cup, in Newberry, Florida, and earned a personal best. She was looking forward to the next USAT series, in Southern California, and she planned to travel on her own — anther accomplishment she’s achieved.
“It’s a lot. I won’t put it lightly that it can be stressful traveling alone with a disability, but it’s also super rewarding. You learn to adapt and overcome obstacles,” Allen said. “It also helps you learn how to kind of take a step back and let others help you, as well. There’s a lot of beauty in the world, and a lot of people are willing to step in and help you when needed. It’s been a beautiful journey.”
