A Danville woman was severely injured in an explosion at her welding shop in Mahoning Township Thursday afternoon.
Kathy Snyder, 64, was welding a diesel tank inside the 1608 Reedy St. shop at about 2 p.m. when the explosion occurred, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said.
A neighbor, Peggie Warntz, heard the explosion from inside her School House Road home.
"It was enough to jar you," she said.
Warntz ran outside and saw several people around Snyder, who was on the ground near the shop. Snyder had suffered visible burns to her face and legs.
Dyroff said Snyder's injuries were "severe" and that she was flown to Lehigh Valley Health Network Regional Burn Center.
Snyder owns Haupt Welding, which was founded by her father, Glenn Haupt Sr., in 1960. She was working alone when the accident happened, Dyroff said.