The Daily Item
Ryan Hause capped his Danville High swimming career with individual district titles that had previously eluded him, and earned his fourth berth to the PIAA Championships along the way.
Hause, a senior, entered his final scholastic swimming season with five individual District 4 medals, including three silver awards. While he had won two gold medals as part of Danville’s medley relay teams as a freshman and sophomore, he had no individual titles.
That changed this year when he swam to victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. He also swam on two Danville relays that finished in him being named The Daily Item’s Boys Swimmer of the Year.
“Ryan is a great leader who set high goals for himself and reached them,” Danville coach Danielle Sticklin said. “He was willing to put in the work, adding morning practices 2-3 days per week.
“He willingly shares his expertise with his teammates to help them improve as well. He will be missed greatly next year.”
Hause, who will swim for New Jersey Institute of Technology, finished in the top five at districts seven times — including six top-three finishes.
Hause’s first district gold came on the opening night of districts, when he blitzed the field in the 200 individual medley. He finished in 1:59.49, five seconds ahead of the runner-up.
In the 100 backstroke on the following night, he won by almost two seconds as he helped the Ironmen to a third-place team finish.
Four times in his career he made the night session at states. He finished 13th as part of Danville’s medley relay in 2021, and was 16th in the IM as a junior.
This year, Hause finished 11th in the 100 back at states and 13th in the IM.