Darlene K. “Ween” Dagle, 79, of Muncy, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.
Born Feb. 25, 1943, in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Shirley J. (Gass) Dagle.
Ween was a 1961 graduate of Northumberland High School. She worked for over 25 years at the former Pennsylvania House Furniture, Lewisburg.
An avid crafter, she enjoyed sewing, knitting and making floral arrangements. Ween was fond of baking, especially cookies at holiday times. She also enjoyed antiquing, but most of all Ween loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Christine Mull and her partner Lisa Wallace, of Charlotte, NC, Valeri Mull, of Jessup, Md., and Heather Crawley and her husband Christopher, of Winchester, Va.; her significant other, Clifford Oden, of Muncy; two grandsons, Benjamin Whipps, of Jessup, Md. and Bryce Hicks, of Kentucky; one brother, Bill Dagle, of Shelton, Wash.; two sisters, Frances Ranck and her husband Terry, of Northumberland and Linda Strouse, of Mifflinburg; a brother-in-law, Joe Schrader, of Sunbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Ned Dagle, and a sister, Donna Schrader.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com