Darlene Louise Court, 63, of Hallowing Run Road, Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 3, 2023, at her home.
Darlene was born Feb. 5, 1960, in Sunbury, a daughter of Marian (Deivert) Weikel and the late Raymond Weikel. On July 24, 1982, she married Michael Court, who survives.
She graduated from Shikellamy High School and then Penn Tech in Williamsport in 1982 with a dental hygiene degree.
Although Darlene enjoyed crocheting and crafting, her grandkids were her greatest joy.
In addition to her mother and husband she is survived by two daughters, Bridget (Justin) Hunt and Breanne Court; grandsons, Jameson, Triston and Colton Hunt; sister, Judy (Dale) Lawrence; nieces, Jessica (Chad) Leitzel, Shelby Klingman and Kelsey Grow; nephew, Cory Lawrence (Jody Mace); great-niece, Lauren Leitzel; brother and sister-in-law, Ken (Karen) Klingman and Linda (Keith) Feese.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, with Pastor Paul Beech officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.