Darlis S. Yeakley, 79, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Richfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 24, 1943, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late Robert Hoffman Spotts and Sarah Elizabeth (Furtak) Spotts. On May 7, 1966, Darlis married the late Franklin E. Yeakley, who preceded her in death on May 21, 1980.
Darlis was a graduate of Middleburg High School and Empire Beauty School. She pursued a career as a beautician early in life. She later worked for the Sierer Fruit Farm, Susquehanna University in the food prep department, and retired from Penn Village as an aide and assisted with activities.
She was a life member of Grubbs (Botschaft’s) Lutheran Church where she was an active member and served as the organist for many years. Darlis enjoyed cooking, canning, and baking for other people.
Darlis is survived by her brother, Robert M. Spotts and his wife Liza of Mount Pleasant Mills; two nieces, Jessica Smeltz and her husband Andy of Lykens and Monica Leitzel and her husband Kevin of Mount Pleasant Mills; two great nephews, Zachary Smeltz and Garrett Leitzel; and a great niece, Alyssa Smeltz.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., at Grubbs (Botschaft’s) Lutheran Church, 2148 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with the Rev. Robert Doll officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the adjoining Grubbs Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Darlis may be made to Grubbs Lutheran Church Cemetery Association, 2148 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the arrangements.