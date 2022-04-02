Darren A. Moyer, 61, Middleburg

Darren A. Moyer, 61, of Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home with his loving family.
Darren was born on July 11, 1960, in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph C. and Oletha A. (Ebright) Moyer. On Oct. 2, 1982, he married his loving bride Debra (Hibbs) Moyer.
He was a 1978 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. Darren prided himself on being a lifetime dairy farmer.
Darren was a member of the Dairy Farmers of America and Hummels United Methodist Church. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. Darren loved International tractors and collecting Winchester guns. His greatest enjoyment was spending precious time with his family.
He is survived by his wife; children, Heather Shilling and her husband Jason, Tricia Yoder and her husband Josh, Katrina Hummel and her husband Chad, and Garrett Moyer and his wife Kayla; grandchildren Connor Shilling, Keegan Yoder, Kiersten Yoder, Rowynn Hummel, Ryker Hummel, Mckenzie Moyer and Lincoln Moyer, and a brother, Greg Moyer.
Darren is preceded by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Hummels United Methodist Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg, PA 17842. Pastor Carvel May is officiating.