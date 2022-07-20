Darrick T. Clark, 30, of Fairmount Avenue, Sunbury, danced through the gates of Heaven on July 17, 2022, to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Darrick was born Oct. 9, 1991, in Lewisburg, a son of Brian T. and Lynnet M. (Fair) Clark.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School.
Darrick enjoyed sports, camping, cooking and was an avid outdoorsman — he is a self-proclaimed, “best fisherman.” However, his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family and friends and his dog Esa.
In addition to his parents, Darrick is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Bryce D. and Debranne Clark; his fiance’, Diana C. Ayala, and her children, Junior and Sophia; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who he loved and adored.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda Fair; nephew, Brian D. Clark; and cousin, Brenden Snyder.
Friends and family may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, where a celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Ryan Gephart officiating.
Contributions in Darrick’s memory may be made to his family, 205 Fairmount Ave., Sunbury, PA 17801, to help defray final expenses.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.