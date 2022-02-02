Darvin M Frymoyer, 79, Thompsontown

Darvin Meiser Frymoyer, 79, of Thompsontown, passed away at 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 28, 1942, in McAlisterville, Juniata Co., he was the son of the late Niemond and Sara Lenora (Meiser) Frymoyer.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Elizabeth (Roe) Frymoyer; one daughter, Crystal A. Losch and her husband the Rev. Dr. Pusey Losch of Richfield; and four beloved grandchildren, Rachel Losch, Jonathan Losch and his wife Devon, Nathanael Losch, and Benjamin Losch.
Darvin was a 1960 graduate of East Juniata High School in Cocolamus and a 1962 graduate of Williamsport Area Community College where he obtained a degree in Diesel Mechanics. Mr. Frymoyer was a diesel mechanic all of his working life where he was employed throughout the years with L.B. Smith, Inc., in Camp Hill, Womeldorf, Inc. of Lewistown, IML Freight of Etters, Transcon Lines, Inc., of Camp Hill, and last at Roadway Express, Inc.
His memberships included the Mountain View Community Church in Richfield, Teamster's, the NRA, and the Thompsontown Volunteer Fire Company No. 8 where he served as a long time treasurer.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and being in the outdoors; but most importantly, he was a devoted, loving grandfather who spent countless hours with his grandchildren and cherished every moment with them.
Memorial Services are currently being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Frymoyer's memory can be made to the Mountain View Community Church, 277 Mill Road, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville. Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.