Darwin Elias Snyder, 102, formerly of Dornsife, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive in York, surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 30, 1919, in Leck Kill, he was a son of the late Harvey Snyder and Rosa (Mattern) Snyder.
Darwin was the husband of Vivian (Klock) Snyder, to whom he was married for almost 65 years until she passed away on May 25, 2005.
He was a self-employed painting and remodeling contractor. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station, where he had been a church council member and Sunday School superintendent.
Darwin enjoyed gardening and woodworking, having created wooden toys, lanterns, bowls and furniture. He also enjoyed RV camping with his wife.
He is survived by son, Robert L. Snyder and his wife Nancy McNeal; daughter, Debra List and her husband Steven; granddaughter, Pamela Johnston and her husband Jim; grandson, Jonathan Snyder and his wife Kelly; grandson, Ryan List; great-granddaughter, Kristyn Cone and her husband John; great-granddaughter, Erin Dwelly; and great-great-grandson, Seth Ward.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.
Visitation will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, where a service to celebrate the life of Mr. Snyder will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Jarrett officiating.
Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5933 State Route 225, Shamokin, PA 17872.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements.
