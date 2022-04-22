Darwin P. Apple, 84, of Richfield, entered eternal life on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 30, 1937, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late Emory A. Apple and Mary (Leister) Apple. He married the love of his life, Louise (Shaiebly) Apple on Aug. 18, 1968.
Darwin had been employed by the Selinsgrove Dairy and then retired from sales with Buttercrust Baking Company. Darwin was a 1955 graduate of Middleburg High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Darwin attended the Richfield Life Ministries Church. He pitched on the Fremont Baseball Team as a young man. He enjoyed metal detecting, bowling, baseball and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Louise S. Apple; his three children, Chrysti Pontius and her husband Brian of Selinsgrove, Kandi Apple of Millerstown, and Sherri Sheaffer and her husband Cory of Cocolamus; six grandchildren, Jacob Pontius, Joshua Pontius, Kiley Slaybaugh and her husband Shawn, Jordan Sheaffer, Blake Sheaffer, and Mason Sheaffer; five great-grandchildren; his brother, William Apple and his wife Anna; and his sister, Faith Compton and her husband Robert.
In addition to his parents, Darwin was preceded in death by a grandson, Jaron Pontius; a brother, Lavern Apple; and a sister, Shirley Brubaker.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Pastor Jerry O’Connell, Pastor Arthur Mott, and Pastor Robert Givens officiating.
Burial will follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery, with Military Honors presented by the Selinsgrove VFW and the Selinsgrove American Legion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.