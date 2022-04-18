Daryl Z. Brubaker, 19, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into rest Sunday, April 17, 2022, due injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Perry Township, Snyder County.
He was born April 8, 2003, in Thompsontown, a son of Paul M. and Ruth Ellen (Zimmerman) Brubaker of Mount Pleasant Mills.
Surviving in addition to his parents are fours brothers, Lawrence Brubaker of Middleburg, Kenneth Brubaker, Curtis Brubaker, Galen Brubaker, all at home; three sisters, Gloria, Claudine and Lorraine, all at home; and maternal grandmother, Katie B. Zimmerman of Mechaniesville, Md.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Irvin S. Zimmerman of Mechanicsville, Md.; paternal grandparents, Frank S. and Mildred L. Brubaker of Mount Pleasant Mills, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the family residence, 590 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, where the funeral will be held at 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 22, with further services at Stauffer Old Order Mennonite Church, 67 Troup Valley Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the local ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.