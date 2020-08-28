All four Valley counties fell under the state's new COVID-19 metric for "substantial" growth in the latest data from the state's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
While Northumberland and Union counties still had the second and third highest incident rates per 100,000 residents in Pennsylvania from Aug. 21-27, all four Valley counties had fewer cases in the state's most recent seven-day window.
Union County had been the only one of the state's 67 counties to be above the 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in each of the three weeks the state used the dashboard as one of metrics regarding opening schools for in-person instruction.
Union County had 27 cases over the past week according to the state Department of Health, which puts its incident rate at 60.3 cases per 100,000 residents. That was third statewide behind Columbia (110.0) and Northumberland (61.5).
Friday's dashboard update showed the Valley's four counties trending down in nearly all metrics.
Montour County had seven fewer new cases this week than the week before and the positivity test rate in the county dropped from 3.9 percent to 2.2.
Northumberland County had 10 fewer cases this week than the preceding week and its positivity rate dropped to 6.7 percent, fourth highest in the state.
Snyder County had two fewer cases in the most recent seven-day window and its positive test rate was 2.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent last week.
Union County had 41 fewer cases this week — from 68 to 27 — and its incident rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 151.8 to 60.3. Its positive test rate dropped to 3.7 percent.
The statewide average for incident rate per 100,000 in Friday's data release was 32.5 cases and a positive test rate of 3.2 percent. There were also 433 fewer cases this week, despite Friday's increase to 835.