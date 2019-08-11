David A. Duff, 77, Selinsgrove

David A. “Dave” Duff, 77, a resident of Pennsfield Apartments, Selinsgrove, and former longtime resident of Sunbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home.
Dave was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph W. and Ruth (Herrold) Duff. On May 18, 1968, he married the former Bonnie L. Moyer who survives.
He was a 1959 graduate of Sunbury High School. Following graduation Mr. Duff enlisted in the Army serving with the 101st Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 21, 1964.
Dave then completed training at the State Police Academy. After 20 years of service with the Sunbury Police Department, Mr. Duff retired with a rank of Sergeant. Following retirement he gained employment with North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville for 12 more years of service.
Dave was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 52 and of the American Legion Post 201, Sunbury.
After retirement he enjoyed relaxing while watching western shows and movies on television and gathering at local diners for coffee.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Mr. Duff is survived by two daughters, Sharon L. Barr and husband Brian K. of Baltimore, Md., and Susan L. Duff and wife Anna Kohr of Harrisburg; one son, Brian S. Duff and wife Valerie A. of Wellsboro; four grandchildren, Linda and John Barr and Shiloh and Emily Duff; and one sister, Nancy Jo Bucher of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean L. Faux.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kurt Francis officiating.
Interment with military honors will be in the Kulpmont Protestant Cemetery.
Contributions in Dave’s memory may be made to Geisinger Health & Hospice, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.