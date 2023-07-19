David A. Garman, 84, of Selinsgrove and formerly of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
David was born on Monday, Oct. 10, 1938, at his parents’ home in Mount Pleasant Mills. He was the son and youngest child of the late Palmer R. and Esther F. (Springman) Garman. For over 40 years, he was the companion of the late Carolyn Arndt, who preceded David on May 28, 2017.
He was a 1956 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School and a 1960 graduate of Penn State University where he earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. While attending Penn State University, David was in the R.O.T.C. with the United States Air Force at University Park from 1956-1958.
While in high school, David assisted his father and brother in the family’s funeral homes. After his college graduation, he worked at RCA in Camden, New Jersey, PA Department of Health in Harrisburg and Lewistown, Buell Engineering Co. in Lebanon, Huth Engineers in Lancaster, and retired from the United States Postal Service where he worked at the Mount Pleasant Mills, Port Trevorton, Mifflinburg, and New Berlin Post Offices.
David enjoyed music, electrical work, and spending time and traveling with his late companion, Carolyn.
He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association and a life member of the Snyder County Historical Society.
David is survived by his three nieces, Christine Garman of Selinsgrove, Stephanie Garman Maurer of Harrisburg, and Melanie Garman-Shaffer and her husband Scott of Selinsgrove; nephew, Joseph Brouk; and great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in passing by his parents, Palmer and Esther; sister, Ruth Garman Brouk; brother, George P. Garman and his wife, Judy; niece, Joanne; great-niece, Kirsten Julia Maurer on January 23, 2008; and his companion, Carolyn Arndt.
Per David’s wishes, his service is private.
David is lovingly cared for and the arrangements entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853. Please visit garmanfh.com to leave online condolences.