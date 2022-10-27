On Aug. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family, David Andrew Hein, 77, of Old Saybrook, Conn., passed from his earthly life after a lengthy illness.
David was born May 25, 1945, to the late Reed and Mary (Bower) Hein of Potts Grove, Pa. He was married to his beloved wife, Penny (Sieger) Hein for 53 adventurous years.
After graduating Milton Area High School, Dave received a degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in business from the University of Pittsburgh. During his career he worked for IBM in computer development and for SNET.
He was actively involved in his church choirs and charitable work. Dave also used his spare time to coach and referee community soccer programs. Dave and Penny loved to travel and spend time outdoors.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by a daughter, Lauren O’Hara and her husband Mark; two sons, Benjamin Hein, and John Hein and his wife Emily. He’ll be sorely missed by his cherished grandchildren, Libby O’Hara, Katie O’Hara, Wyatt Hein and Reed Hein. Also surviving are David’s sisters, Linda Kirkner, Barbara Cromley and their families, and Lance Seiger and family of California.
A celebration of David’s life was held Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Old Saybrook, Conn.