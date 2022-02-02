David A. Kerstetter, 55, Port Trevorton

David Alan “Davie, Shorty and Red” Kerstetter, 55, of Port Trevorton, entered eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Davie was born on March 30, 1966, in Sunbury, a son of Marshall Kerstetter and Arlene Thierolf both of Port Trevorton. On Feb. 23, 2001, he married his beautiful bride, Deborah Troutman. They shared over 20 years of marriage filled with special memories.
Davie attended Selinsgrove High School. His employment included Penn Lyon Homes, Poloron, weekends working at the Selinsgrove Speedway, he mowed the grass for St. John’s Cemetery for many years, and worked at Penn Township. His current employment was Frame Shop Foreman at Apex Homes.
He was a former member of the Oriental Sportsmen’s Club. Davie had a love for all types of racing. He was able to help many racers at Selinsgrove Speedway over the years. He also enjoyed hunting with his dad and friends, fishing, golfing and snowmobiling. His greatest enjoyment was spending precious time with his family and friends.
Davie had a heart of gold, and he would stop whatever he was doing to help other people. He always put others before himself.
Davie is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Deborah, and his handicapped son, Cody, who were the two loves in his life; a brother, Jeffrey Kerstetter and his wife Linda of Northumberland; two sisters, Karen Barge and her husband, Ronnie of Mount Pleasant Mills and Tammy Herrold and her husband, Keith of Port Trevorton; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Vanbuskirk and her friend, Charles Knouse of Winfield and Darlene Ramer and her husband, Ronald of Liverpool; a brother-in-law, Paul Troutman and his wife Tanya of Mifflinburg, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton. Pastor Kurt Kantz and Pastor Michael Swimley will be officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at St. Johns Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be mailed to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, PO Box 65, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 to help defray funeral costs.