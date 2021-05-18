David Alan Tanner, 65, of Allentown, died unexpectedly Monday, May 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 20, 1955, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Edgar and Irma (Tate) Tanner.
David was a member of St. James AME Zion Church, Allentown and enjoyed jazz music as well as playing basketball and tennis.
He was employed by Agere Systems formerly Western Electric, Allentown, for 25 years and retired in 2002.
David is survived by nieces and nephews, Alfred Mason of Orlando, Fla., Angela Tanner-Dean and her husband Joseph of Annapolis, Md., Dhana Jacobs and her husband Eddie of Baltimore, Md., and Marc Tanner and his family of Allentown.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Amanda Tate; two brothers, Albert and Edgar Tanner; one sister, Carolyn Mason; and one nephew, Ian Tanner.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by a funeral at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
