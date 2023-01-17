David B. Plotts, 70, of Watsontown, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville.
Born Aug. 11, 1952, in Danville, he was a son of the late A. Larue Jr. and Evelyn (Moore) Plotts.
David was a 1971 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. David retired from ConAgra Foods after 34 years.
He was a member of the Muffley-Huff Post 8206, V.F.W., Turbotville, and a life member of Clyde F. Mowrer American Legion Post 323, Watsontown, where he served as a past commander.
David was very active in attending car shows and won many awards for his 1969 Dodge Charger. He was also an avid coin collector.
Surviving are a sister, Janet Aikey, of Watsontown; a sister-in-law, Donna Plotts, of Point Township; three nephews, Justin and Joshua Plotts and Robert L. Hoey Jr., all of Watsontown; one niece, Andrea Prutzman, of Milton; two great-nephews and one great-niece.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Paul Plotts.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James R. Ritter officiating.
If friends so desire memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com