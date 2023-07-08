David Brown, 70, White Deer

David Brown, “Brownie,” 70, of White Deer, passed away peacefully on July 6 surrounded by his family. Born in Lewisburg, Pa., in 1952, he was the son of the late Charles C. Sr. and Thelma (Boop) Brown and brother of the late Charles Brown Jr. He was married in 1974 to the love of his life, Susan (Scanlon), who survives.
Dave was a 1971 graduate of Milton High School, where he was inducted into their Track and Field Hall of Fame. He retired from Chef Boyardee after 48 years where he made lifelong friends. In his younger years, Dave proudly served in the Army Reserves for six years, was an avid league softball player and a league golfer at Wynding Brooke in Milton until May.
He enjoyed metal detecting with his wife, competing in corn hole, Nintendo or ping pong tournaments, hunting, fishing, three-wheeler rides, collecting military memorabilia and other “junk” from his flea market adventures, and walking through the woods with his buddy Rich.
Dave excelled at teaching his daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren his tricks of the trade. He also loved to tell his grandchildren about all of his childhood adventures and heckle them during all their sporting events.
Dave was a hard worker, a true craftsman, jack of all trades, prankster, magician and all around great guy who was not ashamed to be a Cleveland Browns fan. He could also tell a good dad joke like no other.
He leaves behind and incredible legacy that he created with his loving wife, Sue, of 49 years (52 total); two daughters, Sunny (Jeremy) Kahley of Millmont and Jamie (Chris) Lindsey of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Lane, Jack, Addie and Riley; a bonus grandchild, Riley Bennar, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dave attended Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a link then will be provided for donations toward funeral expenses or a cancer fund of your choosing.
Arrangements by John Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.