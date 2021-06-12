David Brown Nail, 83, of Shamokin Dam passed away at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at home.
Surviving are David’s wife, Beverley Anne (Young) Nail; children, Lawrence David Nail and wife Jennifer, Tina Nail, and Dana Asselyn and husband Kirk; his grandchildren, Amanda, Danielle and husband Josh, Kristina, Brittany and husband Bryce, Casey, and Britni; and his six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his older sister Ruby (Nail) Hobby, his brother-in-law Gene Miller, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6pm on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, with Pastor Barry Robinson officiating.
Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be sent to: Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Harrisburg Office, 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals • Cremations • Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.