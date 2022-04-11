David C. Broscious, 96, of Selinsgrove, entered God’s rest on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was at home.
David was born Jan. 19, 1926, in Sunbury, a son of the late David Sebastian and Mabel Ellen (Steffen) Broscious. On April 19, 1969, David married his beautiful wife Joan Wallis Broscious. They shared over 48 years of marriage until Joan’s passing on Sept. 13, 2017.
David earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University. He proudly served in the United States Navy Reserves. David was the president of Broscious Building Center (formerly Broscious Lumber Company).
David was a member of Sunbury Bible Church and he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on Jan. 5, 1975. He was also a member of The Gideons International, president of the American Institute of Kitchen Dealers and volunteered at JAARS in North Carolina.
His enjoyments in life included helping missionaries, golfing, he was especially proud of his two holes in one in the same round of golf, donating construction materials and expertise to church and missionary groups and he loved to tell good jokes (groaners, mostly).
David is survived by his children, Elaine Dawson of Norfolk, Va., Gail Wenschlag of Omaha, Neb., Michael Broscious and his wife Dee of Shinglehouse, Pa., Matthew Broscious and his wife Janine of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Larry D. Zink of Liverpool, Pa.; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, his brother, John (Jerry) Broscious; and his sister, Nancy Pfirman.
He was preceded by his parents and his loving wife.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at the Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, PA 17857, followed by a time of fellowship. His grandson, Rev. Jonathan Broscious will be officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of David to his church or to the Snyder County chapter of the Gideons.
Interment will be private.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the arrangements.