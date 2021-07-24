David D. Diehl Sr., 82, of Manor Drive, Northumberland, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Dave was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Northumberland, a son of the late Fred H. and Mary I (Dreibelbis) Diehl. Following the death of his mother, he was raised by his uncle and aunt, Adam T. and Elizabeth (Diehl) Bower who later adopted him. On Sept. 12, 1959, he married the former Helen B. Woodcock who preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 1999. On July 30, 2005, he married Mary E. Heisier, who survives.
He was a 1956 graduate of Sunbury High School. Following graduation, Mr. Diehl enlisted in the Marines on June 26, 1956, serving until his honorable discharge on April 12, 1958.
He was employed by Halls Motor Transit and Wilson Manufacturing of Sunbury. He retired after 35 years as a driver for UPS, Northumberland as a member of their Circle of Honor and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
Dave was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Sunbury, where he served as a council member and past president and was active with the Lutheran Synod.
He was a life member of the Americus Hose Co., Sunbury and the Northumberland #1 Fire Co. Dave was also active in the Sunbury Shrine Club and the Irem Temple of Wilkes-Barre.
As an active member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #22, Sunbury, Dave served as Past Master, was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon and the Williamsport Scottish Rite.
He took great pride in showing his Newfoundlands as a member of the Mid-Susquehanna Valley Kennel Club.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bret A. and Jenny C. Diehl of Sunbury, David D. II and Kim Diehl of Baltimore, Md.; stepchildren, Carolyn Sargent and husband Michael of Harrisburg, Maggie St. John and husband Michael of Nixon, Texas, and Michael West of Sunbury; grandchildren, Damien Diehl and wife Akie, Bret Diehl, Darah Bitner and husband, Daniel, Jonathan Shaak, Katelyn Shaak Horbaczewski and husband Marcus, A.J. and Jocelyn West and Joshua and Abigail Sargent; his brother, Thomas H. Diehl of Northumberland; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Carol M. Diehl of Northumberland, Lessie and Harry Miller of Paxinos, Vernon and Carol Woodcock of Sunbury, and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Jerald K. Diehl and sister, Sally L. Diehl.
Friends and family may view from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury where a Masonic service will begin at 11:30 a.m. A viewing will then be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 120 Spruce St., Sunbury followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kate Drefke officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Contributions in Dave's memory can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.