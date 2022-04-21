David D. Lauver, 73, of Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born June 19, 1948, in Chapman Township, Snyder county, a son of the late Paul W. and Harriet S. (Shaffer) Lauver. He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the Army and National Guard.
David had been employed at H.L. Meyers in Lebanon and later owned and operated Shelly Oil. He had also been an over-the-road truck driver and retired from rabbittransit.
He attended Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove and was a member of VFW Post 6631, American Legion Post 25, and Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1173, all of Selinsgrove.
David enjoyed fishing, going to country jam sessions, and found his greatest enjoyment in attending auctions and sales.
Surviving are a daughter, Stephanie Lauver of Lebanon; a son and daughter-in-law, David Jr. and Kara Lauver of Lebanon; two grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Marlin and Esther Lauver of Freeburg; his companion, Barb Troxell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday, April 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Eric J. Shafer officiating.
Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 25 and VFW Post 6631 will be in Hall's Church Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.