David Eugene Erdley, 79, of Montoursville, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Williamsport South Nursing Center.
He was born March 6, 1944, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Clarence and Mary (Griffith) Erdley. On April 27, 1968, he married the former Yvonne Hartman, who survives. Together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.
David was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and the Williamsport Technical School before serving honorably in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He later worked as a commercial truck driver for Frito-Lay, where he retired.
David was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Montoursville, and the Lewisburg Charity Lodge No. 144 F&AM.
He enjoyed all things outside, including yard work. He was family oriented and enjoyed quality time with them. David was humorous and joyful to be around. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching games with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Nicole Erdley, of Watsontown, Renee Eakin and her husband Todd, of Lincoln University, and Yvette Erdley and her significant other Benjamin Gough Jr., of Montoursville; one sister-in-law, Mim; six grandchildren, Diana, Brenna, Jacob, Joshua, Tyler and Sophia; and one great-grandson, Jackson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers and one sister-in-law, Harold Erdley and Larry and Karen Erdley; one sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Harold Herman; and one grandson, Alexander.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Brokaw officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to UPMC Susquehanna Homecare and Hospice (make checks payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation and mail to 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701), or to a local animal rescue organization.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.